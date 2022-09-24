Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $58.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $126.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 197.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 367.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 862,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 677,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,482,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 478,973 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 621,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 397,243 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares during the period. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

