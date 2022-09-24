Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $58.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.50.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $126.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 197.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
