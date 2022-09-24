Akita Inu (AKITA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $12.73 Million

Akita Inu (AKITA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. Akita Inu has a total market cap of $12.73 million and approximately $353,749.00 worth of Akita Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Akita Inu has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Akita Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Akita Inu Coin Profile

Akita Inu’s launch date was February 27th, 2021. Akita Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Akita Inu is www.akitatoken.net. Akita Inu’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akita Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AKITA is an experiment in decentralized community-driven. No founders, no team tokens.AKITA (Akita Inu) is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain.Originally a meme token without a team nor a project, acting as Doge's and Shiba Inu's smaller brother, it now has a strong community of 45,000+ holders, a dedicated team known as Polarfox Labs, and many moderators to help federate the community.The goal of the team is to convert this coin from a meme token to a real, useful token with various use cases.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akita Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akita Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akita Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

