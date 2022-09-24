Akropolis 24-Hour Volume Reaches $20.16 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (AKRO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $20.71 million and $20.16 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Akropolis

Akropolis’ launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io.

Buying and Selling Akropolis

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain.”

