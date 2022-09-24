Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.07. 3,497,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,888. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.06. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

