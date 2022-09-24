Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,269,000 after purchasing an additional 524,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.36. 10,795,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,595. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.14. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.09 and a 1 year high of $116.72.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.