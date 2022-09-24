Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $97.02. 9,026,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,313,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average is $115.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.81.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

