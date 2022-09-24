All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. 46,225,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,090,668. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

