All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 698 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $66.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

