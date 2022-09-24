All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 19,386 Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 194,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 344,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. 8,198,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,593,606. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.09.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%.

