All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Has $345,000 Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,609 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 87,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 361,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,361,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,757,000 after purchasing an additional 55,011 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BIZD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 883,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,216. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24.

