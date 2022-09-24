All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Has $584,000 Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.13. The stock had a trading volume of 949,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,282. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.93. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $97.13.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

