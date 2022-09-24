All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.20. 11,059,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,408,815. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.89 and a 1 year high of $115.51.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

