All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $326,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Loews by 0.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Loews by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.00. 892,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.81. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 76,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.26 per share, with a total value of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,806,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,851,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on L. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.