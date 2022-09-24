Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.05 Million

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001475 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $50.80 million and $3.05 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011051 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.43 or 0.00623998 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance launched on February 26th, 2021. Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 179,939,477 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official website is www.alpacafinance.org. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.