Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 million, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

