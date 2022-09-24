Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) PT Lowered to $8.00

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Ambrx Biopharma Stock Down 3.8 %
AMAM opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $14.82.
Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma
About Ambrx Biopharma
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.