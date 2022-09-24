Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) PT Lowered to $8.00

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Down 3.8 %

AMAM opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $14.82.

Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma

About Ambrx Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 96,408 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 41.0% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 434,097 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

