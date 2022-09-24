AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:AMCIU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:AMCIU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,000. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II makes up 2.6% of Sandia Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

About AMCI Acquisition Corp. II

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in companies that provides energy transition and/or decarbonization solutions to the industrial complex.

