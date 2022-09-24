AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) is Reinhart Partners Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Reinhart Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,380 shares during the period. AMERCO makes up about 3.0% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $55,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 37.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of AMERCO stock traded down $5.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $500.66. 53,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,577. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $447.92 and a 52-week high of $769.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.57.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.80 by ($0.77). AMERCO had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 58.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

