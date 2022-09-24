AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,614 shares during the period. AMN Healthcare Services makes up about 3.0% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.56% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $27,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AMN traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $103.95. The stock had a trading volume of 481,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.20 and a 200 day moving average of $104.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

