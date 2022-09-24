Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $44.46.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.17 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $119,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,673. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $119,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,132 shares of company stock worth $1,753,629. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

