Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Lowered by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 473.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,658 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,155,000 after purchasing an additional 794,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 19.7% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.42 on Friday, hitting $141.92. 4,839,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.53.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

