Analysts Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Price Target at $21.58

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.58.

CNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark set a $27.00 price objective on Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,303,000 after purchasing an additional 359,501 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after purchasing an additional 184,373 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 359,038 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,503,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,528,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,972,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Price Performance

Cinemark stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. Cinemark has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $23.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.18.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.83). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile



Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

