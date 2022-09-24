Analyzing Baltic International USA (BISA) & The Competition

Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Rating) is one of 712 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Baltic International USA to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baltic International USA and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Baltic International USA alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Baltic International USA N/A -$30,000.00 -2.11 Baltic International USA Competitors $1.60 billion -$173.12 million 27.11

Baltic International USA’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Baltic International USA. Baltic International USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baltic International USA N/A N/A -806.45% Baltic International USA Competitors 14.37% -62.15% 1.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Baltic International USA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

59.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Baltic International USA has a beta of 31.66, indicating that its share price is 3,066% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic International USA’s rivals have a beta of 0.07, indicating that their average share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Baltic International USA and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Baltic International USA Competitors 112 590 916 18 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 84.87%. Given Baltic International USA’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baltic International USA has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Baltic International USA rivals beat Baltic International USA on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Baltic International USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Baltic International USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic International USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.