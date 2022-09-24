ArGo (ARGO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

ArGo (ARGO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One ArGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ArGo has traded down 21% against the US dollar. ArGo has a market capitalization of $61,514.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,150.57 or 1.00053722 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00058937 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00070477 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002292 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00077725 BTC.

ArGo Profile

ARGO is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2021. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

