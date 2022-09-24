Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AWI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.80.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.53.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

