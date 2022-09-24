ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $468,000 Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,531,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,722,000 after buying an additional 424,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 523.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 31,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on Z. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,170,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,397. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.65.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $688,488 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

