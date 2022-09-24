ARS Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,089 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.5% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Union Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.5 %

UNP stock traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,163. The firm has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.93 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

