ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases 287 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 54,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,805,000 after buying an additional 863,190 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,864,000 after buying an additional 35,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.74. 2,096,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.97. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

