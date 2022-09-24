ARS Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,507 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after buying an additional 451,292 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $154,450,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $98,090,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after buying an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,222,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $8.73 on Friday, reaching $407.87. 1,028,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,323. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $449.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $400.05 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

