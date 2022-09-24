ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 138 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after buying an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after buying an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,334.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,814,000 after buying an additional 930,063 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,471,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

