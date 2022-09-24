ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 210 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Vicor worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vicor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $58.75. The company had a trading volume of 110,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,870. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.04.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter.

In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,329 shares in the company, valued at $14,971,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

