ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,721 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,376 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 2.8% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $20,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 5.9 %

FCX stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 26,058,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,427,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.