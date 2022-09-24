ARS Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,218 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 36.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,770,000 after acquiring an additional 466,126 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,241,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,525,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 3.6% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,211,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,013,000 after acquiring an additional 182,082 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWIR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair cut Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $30.64. 821,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,232. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

