Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.19) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Arvinas Stock Down 2.0 %

ARVN stock opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.06. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $97.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 543,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,668,000 after buying an additional 61,087 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 491,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,067,000 after buying an additional 222,814 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

