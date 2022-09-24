Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ASBFY. Barclays lowered Associated British Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Investec lowered Associated British Foods to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Associated British Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,275.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of ASBFY opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $29.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.