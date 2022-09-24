AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 227.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after buying an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after buying an additional 3,722,782 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

AT&T Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of T traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 46,225,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,090,668. The stock has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

