AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,710.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,775 ($33.53) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AVEVA Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,725 ($32.93) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

AVEVA Group Stock Performance

AVEVF opened at $35.00 on Monday. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $50.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

