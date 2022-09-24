Axis DeFi (AXIS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $37,603.00

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $87,983.23 and $37,603.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011047 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00134929 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $349.36 or 0.01827850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi’s launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,400,000 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.