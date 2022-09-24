Bank of America Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $70.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OVV. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.41.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after buying an additional 5,739,986 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after buying an additional 3,900,089 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ovintiv by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after buying an additional 3,485,198 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,987,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.