Barclays Boosts RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target to €54.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from €53.00 ($54.08) to €54.00 ($55.10) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
RWEOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €47.50 ($48.47) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.01.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
RWEOY stock opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
