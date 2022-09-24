Barclays Boosts RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target to €54.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from €53.00 ($54.08) to €54.00 ($55.10) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €47.50 ($48.47) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.01.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

RWEOY stock opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.