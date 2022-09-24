Barclays Lowers KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $41.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.74% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KBH. KeyCorp upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
KB Home Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of KBH stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.64. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of KB Home by 27.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in KB Home by 27.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 175,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 37,698 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $7,401,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 382.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
