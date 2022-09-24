Barclays Lowers KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $41.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KBH. KeyCorp upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.64. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of KB Home by 27.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in KB Home by 27.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 175,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 37,698 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $7,401,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 382.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

