Barclays Raises EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Price Target to €23.90

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from €20.10 ($20.51) to €23.90 ($24.39) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EDRVF. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of EDP Renováveis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EDP Renováveis has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.84.

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

