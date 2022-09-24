Barclays Trims EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Target Price to €25.00

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €27.00 ($27.55) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EVN Stock Performance

EVNVY opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. EVN has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.08.

EVN Company Profile

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

