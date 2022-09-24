Barclays Trims EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Target Price to €25.00

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €27.00 ($27.55) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
EVN Stock Performance
EVNVY opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. EVN has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.08.
EVN Company Profile
