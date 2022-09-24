Barclays Upgrades Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AEOXF. HSBC raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €130.00 ($132.65) to €142.00 ($144.90) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €121.00 ($123.47) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($115.31) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.60.

Aeroports de Paris Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $130.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.51. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

