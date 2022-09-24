Beacon (BECN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $77.00

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last week, Beacon has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $865,939.76 and $77.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00160971 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Mirai (MIRAI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Beacon Profile
Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins and its circulating supply is 32,280,165 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.
Buying and Selling Beacon
