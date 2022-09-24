Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.07

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.07 and traded as low as $6.15. Benefitfocus shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 76,591 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNFT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Benefitfocus by 32.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Benefitfocus by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

