Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alliance Pharma (LON:APH)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 145 ($1.75) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Alliance Pharma Price Performance

Shares of LON APH opened at GBX 60.90 ($0.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £328.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,090.00. Alliance Pharma has a 52 week low of GBX 60.70 ($0.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 122 ($1.47). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.11.

Alliance Pharma Cuts Dividend

About Alliance Pharma

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alliance Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.70%.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

