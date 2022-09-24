Berkshire Bank Has $305,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Berkshire Bank lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,595,000. State Street Corp increased its position in 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in 3M by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.99. 3,683,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,855,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.79. 3M has a one year low of $111.62 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

