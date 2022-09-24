BidiPass (BDP) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

BidiPass (BDP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $67,957.56 and $11.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,919.39 or 0.99994419 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00060457 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005829 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00067453 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.

About BidiPass

BDP is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

