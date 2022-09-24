Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $265.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.61.

BIIB opened at $197.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.00. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $293.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 311,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,624,000 after purchasing an additional 91,985 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 228,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

